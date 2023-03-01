Alert Day posted for winter storm expected in Michigan on Friday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The calendar changed on Wednesday, but the season has not. Winter still has a firm grip on Mid-Michigan.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day for Friday, when a winter storm system could make mess around Mid-Michigan.
The storm system likely will move into the region after the Friday morning rush hour. As of Wednesday afternoon, it’s tough to pinpoint when exactly the storm will arrive or how much precipitation will fall.
The ABC12 weather team is tracking a significant storm that appears capable of dumping several inches of snow in Mid-Michigan.
Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team on air or online for updates as the storm system develops and the forecast becomes clearer.