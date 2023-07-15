An Air Quality Alert Day is in effect Sunday for mid-Michigan

We started our weekend with a mix of sun & clouds.
Some spotty rain and isolated thunderstorms dotted parts of mid-Michigan.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible early tonight.
We'll see lots of stars overnight with lows in the low 60s.
Look for a lot of sunshine Sunday.
A blanket of smoke will make for poor air quality outdoors.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of mid-Michigan Sunday.
Stay indoors if you are sensitive to smoke.
Everyone should limit their outdoor activities.
Temperatures will top out in the low 80s.
A stray thunderstorm is possible late in the afternoon.
We'll start next week with dry weather and seasonal temperatures through Wednesday.
Thursday will be our next chance of decent rainfall.