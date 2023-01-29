 Skip to main content
...Snow Covered and Slick Roads This Morning...

The light snow across the area will diminish to scattered snow
showers or flurries by 9 AM. Little more than a dusting to half
inch of accumulation is expected through this time. Due to last
night snow and slowly falling temperatures this morning, untreated
roads will remain snow covered and slippery.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN... now until 10 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS... untreated roads become hazardous for travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow will persist through daybreak and
then slowly diminish. There will continue to be variations in
the snowfall intensity throughout the morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

An Alert Day continues for morning snow and poor road conditions

  • 0

An Alert Day continues for snow covered roads.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories end at 10am.

Snow ends later this morning with just clouds this afternoon.

Roads will be snow-covered and slick.

Highs will top out in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Overnight lows dip into the upper teens.

A few flurries could fly on Monday with colder temperatures in the low 20s.>

The last day of January will be the coldest with highs only in the upper teens.

February starts off with highs in the 20s, below our normal of 30 degrees this time of year.

