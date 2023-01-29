An Alert Day continues for morning snow and poor road conditions

An Alert Day continues for snow covered roads.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories end at 10am.
Snow ends later this morning with just clouds this afternoon.
Roads will be snow-covered and slick.
Highs will top out in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Overnight lows dip into the upper teens.
A few flurries could fly on Monday with colder temperatures in the low 20s.>
The last day of January will be the coldest with highs only in the upper teens.
February starts off with highs in the 20s, below our normal of 30 degrees this time of year.