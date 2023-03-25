 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An ALERT DAY continues this evening for snow showers, high wind gusts and slick roads

  • 0

Mid-Michigan has seen it all today.

Rain, snow and some high wind gusts.

Flint has picked up nearly a half inch of rain with a 47mph wind gust so far today.

Saginaw saw both rain and snow with a little over an inch of snow so far today, as well as a 30 mph wind gust.

A spring storm will end later tonight.

With colder air returning, some snow showers will cover mid-Michigan this evening before winding down.

An inch or two tops is possible, especially north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Road will remain wet to slick.

Sunday will be a brighter day.

We'll start off around 30 degrees and rise to near 50 with a good amount of sunshine.

Next week starts off with a chance of a few flurries or snow showers and highs around 40 degrees, colder than our average of 48 this time of year.

Except for a few more flurries or snow showers Wednesday, we'll stay dry until Friday.

By then, we'll warm up to near 60 degrees with some rain.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you