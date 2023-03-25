An ALERT DAY continues this evening for snow showers, high wind gusts and slick roads

Mid-Michigan has seen it all today.
Rain, snow and some high wind gusts.
Flint has picked up nearly a half inch of rain with a 47mph wind gust so far today.
Saginaw saw both rain and snow with a little over an inch of snow so far today, as well as a 30 mph wind gust.
A spring storm will end later tonight.
With colder air returning, some snow showers will cover mid-Michigan this evening before winding down.
An inch or two tops is possible, especially north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Road will remain wet to slick.
Sunday will be a brighter day.
We'll start off around 30 degrees and rise to near 50 with a good amount of sunshine.
Next week starts off with a chance of a few flurries or snow showers and highs around 40 degrees, colder than our average of 48 this time of year.
Except for a few more flurries or snow showers Wednesday, we'll stay dry until Friday.
By then, we'll warm up to near 60 degrees with some rain.