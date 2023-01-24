An "Alert Day" for accumulating snow and slick roads into this evening...

Weather Alert

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT... Light to moderate snow will continue into this evening with another inch or two of accumulations likely. The heaviest and most persistent snow will focus off to the east and northeast of the I-75 corridor with snow to the west and southwest tapering off steadily into the early evening. Snow covered and slick roadways, especially those left untreated, will be present for the evening commute. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution if traveling.