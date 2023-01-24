 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to become lighter after
5-6 pm as the main axis of heavier snowfall decreases in
intensity into the evening across the I-69 corridor. The bulk
of snowfall accumulation from this event is expected to come to
an end by around 10 pm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT...

Light to moderate snow will continue into this evening with
another inch or two of accumulations likely. The heaviest and most
persistent snow will focus off to the east and northeast of the
I-75 corridor with snow to the west and southwest tapering off
steadily into the early evening. Snow covered and slick roadways,
especially those left untreated, will be present for the evening
commute. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution if
traveling.

An "Alert Day" for accumulating snow and slick roads into this evening...

  • Updated
  • 0

Snow continues into this evening along with an "Alert Day" until 11pm tonight.

The heaviest snow band is moving though now and will taper off late tonight.

Several more inches of snow are expected.

North of the Great Lakes Bay Region, about an inch or two should do it.

Farther south, including the Thumb and I-69 corridor, 2"-4" will accumulate.

Keep in mind, some of the snow is melting as the ground and streets are still relatively warm.

Lows overnight will fall into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy with afternoon temperatures from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Some flurries are possible from time to time.

Another weak clipper pushes in late Friday, bringing a little more snow.

Then there's another chance for accumulating snow Saturday into Sunday.

We'll also track some colder temperatures headed our way for this weekend and next week.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you