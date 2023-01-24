An "Alert Day" for accumulating snow and slick roads into this evening...

Snow continues into this evening along with an "Alert Day" until 11pm tonight.
The heaviest snow band is moving though now and will taper off late tonight.
Several more inches of snow are expected.
North of the Great Lakes Bay Region, about an inch or two should do it.
Farther south, including the Thumb and I-69 corridor, 2"-4" will accumulate.
Keep in mind, some of the snow is melting as the ground and streets are still relatively warm.
Lows overnight will fall into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Thursday will be cloudy with afternoon temperatures from the upper 20s to low 30s.
Some flurries are possible from time to time.
Another weak clipper pushes in late Friday, bringing a little more snow.
Then there's another chance for accumulating snow Saturday into Sunday.
We'll also track some colder temperatures headed our way for this weekend and next week.