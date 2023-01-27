 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Another winter storm is headed our way

Some generally light snow will pass quickly through mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening.

Up to 1 inch in accumulation is possible, creating some slick roads.

Tonight scattered light snow ends with low temps falling to the low to mid 20s into Saturday morning.

Saturday starts off dry with another storm system bringing in more snow during the evening hours.

Look for temperatures to wind up in the mid to upper 20s.

An Alert Day is being issued Saturday night into Sunday for accumulating snow.

That snow continues into Sunday through about lunchtime.

Total accumulation at this point are expected in the 3"-5" inch range.

Colder weather in the upper teens to low 20s ends the month of January.

