Another winter storm is headed our way

Some generally light snow will pass quickly through mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening.
Up to 1 inch in accumulation is possible, creating some slick roads.
Tonight scattered light snow ends with low temps falling to the low to mid 20s into Saturday morning.
Saturday starts off dry with another storm system bringing in more snow during the evening hours.
Look for temperatures to wind up in the mid to upper 20s.
An Alert Day is being issued Saturday night into Sunday for accumulating snow.
That snow continues into Sunday through about lunchtime.
Total accumulation at this point are expected in the 3"-5" inch range.
Colder weather in the upper teens to low 20s ends the month of January.