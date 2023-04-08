Beautiful Easter Sunday Ahead

We have a nice, welcome dry stretch of weather ahead of us. This will allow river levels to drop below flood stage this weekend. There is a chance for a few flurries or some drizzle in northern parts of the area today, but this won't amount to much at all. Today will also be the coolest day of the next 7 in the 40s to lower-50s.
Easter Sunday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs of 60 to 64. Monday features more clouds, but still a dry day with temperatures in the mid to maybe upper-60s. Once the sun returns on Tuesday, it lasts all the way through Friday with highs in the 70s no problem. We could make a run at 80 degrees one of these days as well. Not only do have a much needed opportunity to dry out after very wet weather lately, we will get this taste of late spring and early summer like weather.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland