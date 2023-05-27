Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

A great looking holiday weekend is ahead of us. Highs will reach the upper-70s today, the lower-80s Sunday, and the mid-80s on Monday. Mostly Sunny skies will dominate, with some partly cloudy conditions on Sunday. Fire danger is very high to extreme due to the dry conditions.
Even warmer air and dry weather will persist into the short work week. Highs near 90 are probable Wednesday and Thursday. For now, leaving the entire 7-day forecast dry. If we were to introduce a rain chance, it would be the end of the week in the form of a pop-up thunderstorm.