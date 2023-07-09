Becoming Mostly Sunny

We are starting with cloudy skies generally east of I-75 with clear skies and some fog further west. Ultimately, clouds will clear and fog will dissipate, giving way to a good deal of sunshine and highs climbing to around 80.
Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping down into the middle and upper-50s.
We'll start the work week tomorrow with a lot of sunshine and very warm temperatures in the upper-80s for highs.
We'll have on and off scattered thunderstorms to time out for much of the week ahead beginning on Tuesday afternoon. There is a Marginal risk for severe weather, so a few stronger storms are possible. Wednesday afternoon into the night should be the next storm opportunity. Most of Thursday should be dry. Friday afternoon and evening may offer another chance for a few storms. Wednesday looks to be the coolest day in the 70s for highs with the rest of the week being between about 80 and 85.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland