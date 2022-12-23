Blizzard and Winter Storm warnings continue for Mid-Michigan

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a
half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15
below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not
taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch on
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

Very windy and cold conditions will persist across southeast
Michigan throughout the afternoon period. Strong westerly winds in
excess of 45 mph will lead to significant blowing of snow during
this time. The potential exists for visibility to drop to one
quarter mile or less, with brief white out conditions possible
particularly within more rural and open areas. In addition,
snowfall of light intensity will continue with an additional
accumulation of less than an inch. Motorists should remain aware
of possible changes in driving conditions today and allow for
extra time. Bitterly cold temperatures will exist throughout the
day, with wind chill ranging from -10 to -25 degrees.

Blizzard and Winter Storm warnings continue for Mid-Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0

A potent winter storm will intensify this afternoon with high wind gusts at times over 50 mph.

Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings continue today for blowing snow, reduced visibilities and high wind gusts.

Most of mid-Michigan received rain last night, helping lower snow amounts.

The storm is also moving a bit faster to the northeast, stripping away any additional heavy snow.

Only a couple more inches of snow will fall, mainly due to the lake effect snow machine that will get cranked up, due to the relatively warmer water temperatures and lack of ice.

Overall totals for most of mid-Michigan will be in the 3" to 6" range.

A few spots in lake sensitive areas may reach 7" or 8" by Saturday night.

Wind chill values will fall to around -10 degrees as temperatures fall to around 12 degrees.

Additional power outages are likely as our wind picks up.

Travel is not recommended, nor is spending time outdoors due to the bitter cold.

Christmas Eve brings some additional minor accumulations of snow due to lake effect snow bands and a gusty west wind with some gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Wind chill values will stay below zero all day.

Look for afternoon highs on Christmas Day around 20 degrees.

Some peeks of sunshine are possible as well as a few flurries from time to time.

