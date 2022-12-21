Blizzard Warning and Winter Storm Warning issued for Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - All of Mid-Michigan is covered by a Blizzard Warning or Winter Storm Warning as a powerful snowstorm barrels toward the region.

The National Weather Service issued a rare Blizzard Warning for all of Northern Michigan from Arenac and Gladwin counties north through the eastern Upper Peninsula beginning Thursday afternoon.

A separate Blizzard Warning covers much of West Michigan south of the Ludington area starting on Thursday afternoon.

The rest of Mid-Michigan along and south of Saginaw Bay will be under a Winter Storm Warning beginning Thursday afternoon. The Blizzard Warnings are in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday while the Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The Storm Tracker 12 team expects 6 to more than 12 inches of snow to fall around Mid-Michigan.

The southern part of our area and the Thumb will see 6 to 10 inches of total snowfall through Saturday. The Great Lakes Bay Region west toward U.S. 127 corridor will see 7 to 11 inches of snow.

The highest totals are expected north of Saginaw Bay, where more than a foot of snow is possible through Saturday evening. Considerable blowing and drifting of the snow is likely as powerful winds accompany the snowfall.

The prediction for snowfall totals could change as the storm system continues to organize and gets closer to Mid-Michigan.

Snow will be developing for the northern and western parts of Mid-Michigan on Thursday evening while the southern part of the region sees a wintry mix. By about midnight Friday, the entire region will be receiving accumulating snow.

High winds may be the bigger threat for the system than the heavy snow. Sustained winds will be 20mph or higher in Mid-Michigan on Friday with gusts topping 50 mph at times.

The combination of strong winds and heavy snow may create blizzard conditions with wind speeds over 35 mph and visibility less than a quarter mile at times across Lower Michigan.

The National Weather Service says travel on Friday will be treacherous or impossible.

High winds also may damage trees and power lines, which could lead to widespread power outages. Consumers Energy is gearing up for a potentially busy end of this week as the storm approaches.

Wind chill values may approach dangerous categories on Friday and Saturday, when they hit zero to -15 degrees at times. A Wind Chill Advisory may be issued if readings dip below -15 degrees.

Snowfall will continue through the day on Friday and into Saturday morning. Snow will taper off to scattered precipitation on Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain cold with high temperatures below 20 degrees through Christmas weekend. High temps are expected to reach the low 20s on Monday and Tuesday.