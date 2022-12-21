Blizzard Warning and Winter Storm Warning issued for Mid-Michigan

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&
breaking

Blizzard Warning and Winter Storm Warning issued for Mid-Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning in pink for much of Mid-Michigan covering Friday and Saturday. Blizzard Warnings in red are in effect for Northern and West Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued Blizzard Warnings and a Winter Storm Warning for Mid-Michigan.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - All of Mid-Michigan is covered by a Blizzard Warning or Winter Storm Warning as a powerful snowstorm barrels toward the region.

The National Weather Service issued a rare Blizzard Warning for all of Northern Michigan from Arenac and Gladwin counties north through the eastern Upper Peninsula beginning Thursday afternoon.

A separate Blizzard Warning covers much of West Michigan south of the Ludington area starting on Thursday afternoon.

The rest of Mid-Michigan along and south of Saginaw Bay will be under a Winter Storm Warning beginning Thursday afternoon. The Blizzard Warnings are in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday while the Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The Storm Tracker 12 team expects 6 to more than 12 inches of snow to fall around Mid-Michigan.

The southern part of our area and the Thumb will see 6 to 10 inches of total snowfall through Saturday. The Great Lakes Bay Region west toward U.S. 127 corridor will see 7 to 11 inches of snow.

The highest totals are expected north of Saginaw Bay, where more than a foot of snow is possible through Saturday evening. Considerable blowing and drifting of the snow is likely as powerful winds accompany the snowfall.

The definition of a blizzard involves a storm with blowing snow, which causes reduced visibility for a long period of time.

The prediction for snowfall totals could change as the storm system continues to organize and gets closer to Mid-Michigan.

Snow will be developing for the northern and western parts of Mid-Michigan on Thursday evening while the southern part of the region sees a wintry mix. By about midnight Friday, the entire region will be receiving accumulating snow.

High winds may be the bigger threat for the system than the heavy snow. Sustained winds will be 20mph or higher in Mid-Michigan on Friday with gusts topping 50 mph at times.

The combination of strong winds and heavy snow may create blizzard conditions with wind speeds over 35 mph and visibility less than a quarter mile at times across Lower Michigan.

The National Weather Service recommends against going outdoors Friday as a powerful winter storm causes potentially life-threatening conditions.

The National Weather Service says travel on Friday will be treacherous or impossible.

High winds also may damage trees and power lines, which could lead to widespread power outages. Consumers Energy is gearing up for a potentially busy end of this week as the storm approaches.

Wind chill values may approach dangerous categories on Friday and Saturday, when they hit zero to -15 degrees at times. A Wind Chill Advisory may be issued if readings dip below -15 degrees.

Snowfall will continue through the day on Friday and into Saturday morning. Snow will taper off to scattered precipitation on Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain cold with high temperatures below 20 degrees through Christmas weekend. High temps are expected to reach the low 20s on Monday and Tuesday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you