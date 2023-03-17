Blustery & colder weather the rest of the day

Rain will end later this morning, for St. Patrick's Day, eventually tapering off to sprinkles and a few flurries later in the day.
Temperatures fall from the mid to upper 40s into the 30s with a blustery wind out of the west.
Some gusts could be as high as 40 mph.
Overnight lows will bottom out near 20 degrees as colder air pours in behind a cold front.
Saturday will feel like the middle of winter with highs in the upper 20s.
Snow showers will dance across mid-Michigan too, along with a stiff northerly wind.
Minor accumulations under an inch are possible.
We'll end our weekend with quiet weather but still cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Spring starts on Monday with milder mid to upper 40s.