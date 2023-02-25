Bright sunshine will be with us to end our weekend

We'll have quiet weather overnight with decreasing cloudiness and lows near 30 degrees.
Look for lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs from the mid 30s north to around 40 degrees across the I-69 corridor, including the Flint area.
A wintry mix changes to rain on Monday, as another storm system heads our way.
But, this storm will be weaker than the last one.
Still, there will be some slippery roads at times, especially for the Thumb, Great Lakes Bay Region and northern communities.
Late in the week, we're keeping an eye on a possible winter storm.