Chilly with spotty showers

Mostly Cloudy skies will be around today. A few peaks of sun and a few isolated light rain showers are possible as well. Northern parts might even see a snowflake. Highs will be well below normal in the mid to upper-40s this afternoon with west winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows down around 30 to 32 for most. We'll carry into Monday with Mostly Cloudy skies and another chance for a few isolated showers. Any rain will either not be measurable or only amount to a couple hundredths. High temperatures are only a tad warmer to start the work week around 50 degrees.
Temperatures remain below normal nearly all week. Normal is 60 and we stay in the 50s. Friday is our best chance to see a high near 60 degrees. Most the week ahead will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun until showers become possible by Saturday.
I also want to mention the growing season has officially begun along and south of M-46, which includes Saginaw and Flint. Near and north of the Bay has not seen this start yet. Sub-freezing temperatures are forecast this upcoming up and vegetation may be susceptible. Tuesday morning looks the coldest currently with mid and upper-20s possible. If temperatures look cold enough to potentially cause harm, look for some freeze warnings to be issued on a night by night basis as/if needed. That shouldn't be every night, be could be at least one or two this week.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland