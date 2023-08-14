Cleanup continues two days after tornado strikes city of Perry

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in Perry were continuing to pick up the pieces two days after an EF-1 tornado tore through the town on Friday.

Many trees are still down, though many have been cut up and moved to the side of the street for pickup.

Some homes have holes in their roofs, a few chimneys had to be repaired and a pavilion and bathroom were destroyed at Veterans Memorial Park.

Residents were happy to see how the community and people from outside the community came together during this challenging time.





"There have been power companies that have come out here from Kalamazoo. There have been people from Owosso, people from Durand, all over the county," said Perry resident Mark Honeycutt. "It's been really nice to see the community come together like this."

A restoration contractor commended the city of Perry for their efforts in cleaning up the damage. He pointed out how the roads got cleared immediately.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado was an EF-1 with top winds of 95 mph.