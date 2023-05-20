Clearing tonight with warmer weather Sunday

After a cool and cloudy day, our weather will improve for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week.
Look for decreasing cloudiness overnight with lows in the mid 40s.
We'll see lots of sunshine Sunday.
Some scattered clouds are expected later in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.
This time of year, 70 degrees is normal.
Next week starts off with above normal temperatures in the low to mid 70s Monday and upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday.
A few spotty showers are possible Wednesday with cooler upper 60s to low 70s.