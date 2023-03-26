Sunny skies are temperatures near 30 is how we start our Sunday morning. Highs today will reach the 45-to-50-degree range as clouds increase late afternoon and evening. A quick hitting round of rain changing to snow is likely tonight. Although it's only for a few hours, the fact that it is coming through at night and may come down heavily at times means some accumulation is certainly possible. I'm favoring a half inch on the low end to up to 2 inches on the higher end for grassy and elevated surfaces. 2"+ is possible locally if snow comes down heavy and long enough in any given location. Road impacts will occur where the snow comes down heavy enough and visibilities will drop as well so I expect there to be times where travel will be slowed down if you are driving during the night.
Clouds increase with rain changing snow tonight
The snow will melt quickly with warm temperatures climbing back up to near 40 on Monday. Morning commute impacts should be minor, but a few extra minutes might be needed in some communities. Monday and Tuesday will be dry days with a good amount of cloud cover winning out over the sun. More rain and snow is probable on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Yet another system arrives late Thursday and sticks with us through Saturday. It could be a pretty good soaking of a rain with at least 1 inch or more, but it may get cold enough later in the day on Saturday to see it change to snow once again before everything comes to an end. Friday should be the warmest day of the week with highs well into the 50s.