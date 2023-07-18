Clouds & Sun

We had a comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. We'll see a lot of sun this morning before clouds form during the afternoon. A stray shower is possible, mainly north of the Great Lakes Bay Region, but most of the day will be dry. Look for highs in the upper-70s.
Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid and upper-50s. Wednesday brings in partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon readings into the lower-80s for the most part.
Late Wednesday night, northern parts of the area may see some showers and thunderstorms move in before the rain and storm action becomes likely for all of us throughout the day on Thursday. Everyone along and south of US-10 is under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. This means we may have some stronger storms again with isolated severe weather, similar to what we had a couple times last week.
Most of the timeframe from Friday through Sunday should be mainly dry, with any rain chances looking very low end. For now, not showing any rain chances in the graphics. Monday looks to bring a decent chance of Showers and Thunderstorms at this time.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland