We have experienced a taste of fall over the last day and a half or so. Highs yesterday topped out only in the mid-60s, which is typical for late September or early October. Yesterday's high of 66 in Flint tied a record cold high for the date of August 6th, which was originally set back in 1951. Saginaw also measured 1.39" of rain, which set a new daily rainfall record.
The clouds will gradually break up this evening. Temperatures will remain well below normal in the 60s under clouds and 70s where the sun pops out long enough. Our normal high is 81 this time of year. Tonight will be comfortable with lows falling into the mid and upper-50s under partly cloudy skies, which is just a touch under our normal low of 59.
With more sunshine tomorrow, highs will warm up into the lower-80s along with a chance for an isolated shower popping up during the afternoon. Wednesday looks to feature a sun and cloud mix as highs reach the mid-80s. At least low rain chances exist Thursday through Saturday, but Friday into Friday night looks to be the best chance to see wet weather and thunder this week.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland
OBSERVED RAINFALL TOTALS SINCE SUNDAY MORNING:
Port Austin: 2.65"
Bay City: 2.18"
Unionville: 2.1"
Auburn: 1.93"
Chesaning: 1.8"
Cass City: 1.53"
Durand: 1.46"
Oil City: 1.19"
Owosso: 1.15"
Lexington: 1.1"