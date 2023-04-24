 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Colder than normal weather continues for the next few days

  • 0

We started the week off with dreary and cold conditions for this time of year.

Temperatures struggled into the mid to upper 40s.

Our normal is 61 this time of year.

A few splash and dash showers also dotted mid-Michigan through the day.

With some decrease in cloud cover overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

The National Weather Service has also issued another Freeze Warning overnight for part of the Great Lakes Bay Region and I-69 corridor, including Genesee County.

Any morning sunshine Tuesday will give way to more clouds during the afternoon.

A few spotty showers are possible with temperatures barely making it to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday won't be much better, with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures toward the end of the week will be closer to normal.

Our next chance for decent rain comes next weekend and could last into next Monday.

Colder weather will also accompany the rain Sunday and Monday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you