Colder than normal weather continues for the next few days

We started the week off with dreary and cold conditions for this time of year.
Temperatures struggled into the mid to upper 40s.
Our normal is 61 this time of year.
A few splash and dash showers also dotted mid-Michigan through the day.
With some decrease in cloud cover overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.
The National Weather Service has also issued another Freeze Warning overnight for part of the Great Lakes Bay Region and I-69 corridor, including Genesee County.
Any morning sunshine Tuesday will give way to more clouds during the afternoon.
A few spotty showers are possible with temperatures barely making it to near 50 degrees.
Wednesday won't be much better, with highs in the low 50s.
Temperatures toward the end of the week will be closer to normal.
Our next chance for decent rain comes next weekend and could last into next Monday.
Colder weather will also accompany the rain Sunday and Monday.