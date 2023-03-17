Colder than normal weather even with some sunshine for Sunday

Saturday felt like the middle of winter with highs only in the upper 20s.
That happened right around midnight.
We were even colder during the day with a gusty west wind producing wind chill values in the single digits, along with periods of snow showers and flurries.
Overnight, the snow showers will end with lows near 20.
Sunday will be drier but still cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Milder weather returns next week for the start of spring on Monday.
We'll see some sunshine with highs back into the 40s for the first part of the week and 50s beginning on Tuesday.
Rain returns for the middle part of the week.