Colder than normal weather tomorrow and much of next week

It was a dreary start to our weekend.
A few bursts of rain fell here and there across mid-Michigan.
Even some small pellets of graupel bounced off of the ground, as temperatures held well below our normal of 60 degrees this time of year.
We'll have even colder weather to end our weekend.
After a few sprinkles and/or flakes of snow tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s, look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.
Temperatures will struggle into the mid to upper 40s.
A stray sprinkle or a few flurries are possible.
Next week will be dry with slowly moderating temperatures from the low 50s Monday and Tuesday, to mid 50s Wednesday and upper 50s to low 60s Thursday and Friday.