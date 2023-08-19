Comfortable Today; Humid Tomorrow

It was a rather chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s to lower-50s. Sunshine and a southwest wind between 5-10 MPH will act to warm us up quickly, though, into the upper-70s to around 80. With no humidity, today will feel very comfortable for any outdoor activities like Back to the Bricks, Cheeseburgers in Caseville, or anything else.
Tonight will not be nearly as cool as this morning with lows staying in the lower-60s. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a southwest wind staying up between 5 and 10 MPH to keep us warmer.
The good news is, dry weather continues into Sunday, at least in terms of there being no rain. We'll see partly sunny skies with a southwest wind persisting between 5 and 15 MPH, which will pump in even warmer air and plenty of humidity. Highs to close out the weekend will soar well through the 80s and dewpoints will climb into the lower-70s, which means it will feel uncomfortably humid. Expect maximum heat index values between 91 and 96 degrees during the afternoon.
Monday is anticipated to be a dry day before low end rain and thunderstorm chances will exist Tuesday through Friday. Confidence is low on exact timing and placement but things will need to be monitored given the weather pattern. We will be on the edge of a "heat dome" to our west in the upper levels, plus a warm/stationary front will likely be nearby. We could see a 20-degree temperature difference at times across Lower Michigan, which will make our forecast interesting for sure. Right now, Tuesday night and then again late Thursday into parts of Friday appear to be the best chance for thunderstorms, but all probabilities are low and details are uncertain for now. We will watch this closely.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland