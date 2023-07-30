Comfortable Weather

North of the Great Lakes Bay region is starting the day sunny, with partly cloudy skies elsewhere to the south. We'll all see lots of sun midday, with just a few harmless cumulus clouds forming this afternoon during the heat of the day. We'll stay dry all day, though, with highs 75 to 80.
Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with "open the windows" temperatures in the mid-50s. On Monday, most of the day will be dry, but some very isolated light rain/drizzle will be possible. Many areas should stay dry. Highs look to be in the upper-70s for the most part once again.
We'll continue with dry weather Tuesday through Thursday. A warming trend will begin as well as highs reach the mid-80s by Thursday. Our only decent rain chance comes late Thursday night and Friday as a cold front moves through. This should setup nice looking and comfortable conditions for next weekend.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland