Confirmed tornado causes major damage in Perry area

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Emergency crews reported heavy damage from a confirmed tornado in the Perry area Friday evening.
Perry Area Fire Rescue said multiple emergency service agencies were assessing damage and clearing debris in the city of Perry after the twister touched down around 8 p.m., leaving heavy damage in its wake.
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado caused the damage Friday night. A survey crew will head to the area and look over the damage this weekend to make a determination on the tornado's strength.
Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Kevin Goff said photos of the damage indicate an EF-1 tornado touched down, which carries maximum wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.
There were numerous reports of large trees down and damage to structures. However, no injuries had been reported due to the storm by Friday night.
Perry firefighters reported seeing a tornado touch down near the city's Department of Public Works garage, which sustained damage.
Rick Louis of Perry Area Fire Rescue said the hardest hit areas include City Hall, the Department of Public Works garage, Polly Street west of Main Street and a park pavilion, which collapsed.
The tornado cut a path through the downtown area and south of the railroad tracks. Louis said some businesses in Perry sustained damage and numerous large trees got ripped out of the ground.
Perry Mayor Sue Hammond said half of the city was without electricity on Friday evening after the storms.
"We have asked the public to please stay off the streets do downed power lines and trees. We're asking them to stay in and stay safe," Hammond said.
Consumers Energy reported nearly 675 customers without power along M-52 south of I-69 around Perry as of 9:30 p.m. Hammond said the power outages affected the city's sewer lift stations, which were running on backup power.
"We're also asking the city of Perry residents to limit their sewer usage due to power outages and pumping station stress," she said. "We're having to use generators, which will work, but we'd like to limit their use."
Louis said emergency crews were working to clear trees and storm debris from roadways so they could reopen to traffic. That would allow Consumers Energy trucks to access the city and begin working to restore power.
The line of severe thunderstorms led to several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland and Shiawassee counties beginning around 7:45 p.m. on Friday evening.
The Tornado Warnings all expired by 9:30 p.m. as the storm system weakened while moving east. However, a Flash Flood Warning remained in effect for the Flint area until 11:45 p.m. after 1 to 3 inches of rain overwhelmed the storm sewer system.
The storm also produced quarter-sized hail around Mid-Michigan.
The Flint and Flint Township fire departments responded to several reports of vehicles stranded on the following flooded roadways during the storm:
- Fenton Road and Lexington Avenue.
- 2700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Miller Road and Ballenger Highway.
- Northbound and southbound I-75 at Corunna Road.
- Bristol Road and Holiday Drive.
- 2700 block of Lapeer Road in Flint.
Anyone who encounters water across a roadway should turn around and avoid driving through.