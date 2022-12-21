Consumers Energy preparing for possibility of power outages in Mid-Michigan

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Consumers Energy preparing for possibility of power outages in Mid-Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
Consumers Energy

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is gearing up for a potentially busy end of this week with a powerful winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan.

High winds and heavy snow from Thursday evening through Saturday could cause widespread power outages across Lower Michigan. The Storm Tracker 12 team is warning of wind gusts potentially topping 50 mph.

Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow said the utility is busy preparing equipment and stocking up with materials necessary to restore power. 

"Consumers Energy customers should know we are all-hands-on-deck preparing for this storm," he said. "We are ready and we’ll work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore any outages this storm may cause. We are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding."

Consumers Energy offered the following recommendations for customers to prepare for the storm and possible power outages:

  • Charge all electronic devices and keep an emergency power supply or charging station available. 
  • Assemble an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, water, canned food, blankets, medication, baby supplies, pet food and a battery operated radio.
  • Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. 

Anyone who comes across downed power lines should stay 25 feet away from them and anything they are touching. Call 911 or the Consumers Energy customer service line at 1-800-477-5050 to report the problem.

Anyone using generators is reminded to keep them 25 feet away from doors, windows or fresh air intakes to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never place a generator in a basement or garage.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you