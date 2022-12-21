Consumers Energy preparing for possibility of power outages in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is gearing up for a potentially busy end of this week with a powerful winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan.

High winds and heavy snow from Thursday evening through Saturday could cause widespread power outages across Lower Michigan. The Storm Tracker 12 team is warning of wind gusts potentially topping 50 mph.

Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow said the utility is busy preparing equipment and stocking up with materials necessary to restore power.

"Consumers Energy customers should know we are all-hands-on-deck preparing for this storm," he said. "We are ready and we’ll work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore any outages this storm may cause. We are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding."

Consumers Energy offered the following recommendations for customers to prepare for the storm and possible power outages:

Charge all electronic devices and keep an emergency power supply or charging station available.

Assemble an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, water, canned food, blankets, medication, baby supplies, pet food and a battery operated radio.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers.

Anyone who comes across downed power lines should stay 25 feet away from them and anything they are touching. Call 911 or the Consumers Energy customer service line at 1-800-477-5050 to report the problem.

Anyone using generators is reminded to keep them 25 feet away from doors, windows or fresh air intakes to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never place a generator in a basement or garage.