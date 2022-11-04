 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the south
with gusts up to 42 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 11 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Consumers Energy preparing for weekend windstorm in Mid-Michigan

Consumers Energy

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Strong winds are forecast for Mid-Michigan on Saturday, bringing the possibility of tree and power line damage.

The Storm Tracker 12 team says a cool front moving across the region Saturday will bring sustained southerly winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to about 50 mph during the afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Lower Peninsula for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. A High Wind Warning is in effect for counties on Lake Michigan between Manistee and the Mackinac Bridge.

Consumers Energy was preparing Friday for the possibility of power outages caused by high winds. The utility was staging power restoration crews and equipment around the state in areas expected to see the most damage.

Consumers Energy recommends residents take the following steps to prepare themselves for the possibility of power outages:

  • Charge all electronic battery powered devices and keep an emergency charging station on hand.
  • Assemble an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, water, canned food, blankets, medication, baby supplies, pet food and a battery operated radio. 
  • Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs and computers to prevent damage from power surges.
  • Follow generator safety tips by keeping them outdoors and away from any indoor air intakes.

If anyone encounters a utility line down, they should stay at least 25 feet away and call 911.

