Cooler and more pleasant weather lasts well into next week

Storms dropped additional moderate to heavy rain across a good portion of mid-Michigan late Friday into Saturday morning.
There were some tree damage and power lines down from 60 mph wind gusts from a severe storm in both Tuscola and Lapeer counties Friday evening.
The storms ended Saturday morning, leaving us with some afternoon sunshine and dropping humidity levels behind a cold front, as our wind turned to the north.
Overnight will be very pleasant with partly cloudy conditions and lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The last day of July will be another fantastic day as temperatures return to the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.
August starts off dry with temperatures rising from the upper 70s to low 80s from Tuesday through Thursday.
