Cooler and wetter weather returns Friday

It was a fine day across mid-Michigan, as milder temperatures returned.
Under a lot of sunshine, temperatures pushed up into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Unfortunately, wetter and cooler weather will return, starting tomorrow.
Overnight, no more freeze warnings.
A southeast to east breeze and more clouds will help temperatures stay around 40 degrees.
After a dry Friday morning, rain moves in close to lunchtime along the I-69 corridor,
and early afternoon, farther north.
Temperatures will be held down due to the rain and an easterly wind in the low to mid 50s.
Lakefront might not even make it to 50 degrees.
Scattered rain continues over the weekend and early next week.
Even colder weather moves in, with mid to upper 40s both Monday & Tuesday.
Later next week, 50s return with the chance of a few isolated showers.