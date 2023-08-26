Cooler than normal weather will carry through next week

Quiet and cool weather will carry us through the end of the weekend.
Look for clearing skies with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A northeast wind will help keep temperatures well below our normal of 79 for this time of year, despite a lot of sunshine.
We'll top out from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Dry weather is expected next week, with the exception of Tuesday.
Low to mid 70s will be popular until our next cold front goes through late Tuesday.
Cooler upper 60s will drop in with lots of sunshine for Wednesday.
Eventually, we'll get back into the low to mid 80s, but not until next Saturday.