Cooler weather ahead for Mother's Day

We picked up just a smattering of showers across the southern parts of mid-Michigan today.
A northeast wind help tamp temperatures down a bit, especially near the water.
Expect everyone to see cooler weather Sunday for Mother's Day, as we'll only see patchy sunshine at times and high temperatures in the 50s north to low 60s south.
Near the water will be even colder upper 40s to low 50s.
Next week starts off dry, warmer, and a lot more sunshine on Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Spotty showers are possible Tuesday ahead of a cold front with highs in the mid 70s.
Behind that front, cooler 60s return.