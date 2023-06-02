Cooler weather begins Sunday

The last of a week long stretch of mid-summer heat is about to end.
A cooler weather pattern is shaping up to give us cooler, yet still dry conditions through next week.
Overnight, we'll see plenty of stars with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunshine will prevail on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.
A second cold front moves through dry on Monday.
That will give us a mix of sun & clouds, along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Temperatures will rise back into the low 80s next weekend.