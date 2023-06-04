Cooler weather on the way

We ended our weekend with a lot of sunshine and more comfortable temperatures.
Overnight, look for some passing clouds with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
We start the week with a mix of sun & clouds.
A passing cold front will move through dry.
We'll manage to get up to around 80 degrees during the afternoon.
Behind the cold front, we'll have several days of very comfortable weather with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Toward the end of the week, we'll see temperatures climb back into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Some rain at this time looks likely Sunday.