 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler weather on the way

  • Updated
  • 0

We ended our weekend with a lot of sunshine and more comfortable temperatures.

Overnight, look for some passing clouds with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We start the week with a mix of sun & clouds.

A passing cold front will move through dry.

We'll manage to get up to around 80 degrees during the afternoon.

Behind the cold front, we'll have several days of very comfortable weather with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Toward the end of the week, we'll see temperatures climb back into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Some rain at this time looks likely Sunday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you