Cooler weather stretches over the weekend and beyond

Severe weather raced through mid-Michigan last night.
Several tornado warnings and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued.
High wind gusts downed tree limbs and power lines within those storms, as well as torrential downpours.
Many streets flooded for several hours as storm drains couldn't keep up.
One to two inches of rain was common south of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Tonight's weather will be much more quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Some patchy fog is possible in low-lying areas due to all the rain and higher dewpoints,
ahead of a cold front.
Overnight lows will be mild, in the low to mid 60s.
A stray shower may start the day on Saturday with some decrease in cloud cover later in the day.
Afternoon highs will struggle to get into the low 70s, with a brisk north wind.
Sunday will be filled with sunshine with temperatures still well below our average of 79 degrees.
Afternoon highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Dry weather continues into next week, with our next chance of rain on Tuesday.
The rest of the week looks dry for now with cooler than normal temperatures through next week as well.
