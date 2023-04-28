Damp and colder weather for the next few days

Overall, it wasn't too bad a day across mid-Michigan to start our weekend.
A little rain ended this morning, giving us mostly cloudy skies into the evening hours, with a little more rain returning ahead of a cold front.
Temperatures moved into normal range which is now the low 60s.
After a few spotty showers overnight with lows in the low 40s, we'll end our weekend with additional showers and colder weather in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Monday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Some flakes of snow may mix in with spotty showers.
A few more showers continue into Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
We'll dry out toward the end of the week, with a bit more sunshine and highs returning to the low to mid 60s.