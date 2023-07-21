Davison car dealers repairing hundreds of hail damaged vehicles

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Two of the largest car dealers in Davison were cleaning up Friday after a hailstorm damaged hundreds of vehicles for sale on their lots a day earlier.

Todd Wenzel Buick GMC on M-15 reported more than 400 vehicles for sale on their lot sustained glass and body damage as hailstones as large as tennis balls fell Thursday afternoon.

That figure didn't include customers' vehicles parked outside while awaiting service. The dealership was busy cleaning up and starting the process of repairing the damage on Friday.

Chris Graff, the owner of Hank Graff Chevrolet on M-15 in Davison, said about 200 vehicles on their sales lot sustained varying amounts of damage from hail on Thursday. Most have broken glass and dents on their bodies.

Workers at Graff Chevrolet were busy wrapping cars with broken glass in plastic coverings to prevent water damage inside. The dealership is working with their insurance companies to start the process of repairing their damaged vehicles.

Third-party insurance companies were sending adjusters to body shops around Davison, including at Graff Chevrolet, to process claims for customers who came in with hail damaged vehicles.

Chris Graff was looking for a bright spot amid all the damaged vehicles on his lot Friday. He said there may be some good deals for customers through scratch and dent sales eventually due to the storm.