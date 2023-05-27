Dry and hotter weather for the rest of the holiday weekend and beyond

Despite another chilly morning, sunshine helped push the thermometer well into the 70s to around 80 degrees.
Some scattered clouds are expected overnight with lows in the upper 40s.
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds on Sunday with highs from the upper 70s to the low 80s.
Once again, lakefront communities will be a bit cooler due to an onshore breeze.
Memorial Day will be a hot one with highs into the mid 80s and lots of sunshine.
We could make a run at 90 degrees mid-week.
The last time Flint hit 90 degrees or higher was back on September 3rd.
For Saginaw, it hit 91 degrees on August 6th.