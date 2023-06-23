Dry and hotter weather to start the weekend

Some much needed rain is falling across parts of mid-Michigan, courtesy of a spinning low pressure cell to our southeast.
Additional showers will carry into the evening hours with the possibility of patchy fog overnight.
Mild upper 50s to low 60s will be pretty popular through our area.
Saturday will be a hot one.
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the mid 80s.
After a dry start to the day on Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, especially after dinner and carry into early Monday.
This pattern could bring heavier rain to mid-Michigan.
Sunday's high temperatures will move back into the low to mid 80s.
It will be more humid too.
Additional rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Monday, with lingering showers Tuesday.
Temperatures will cool off into the upper 60s to low 70s.