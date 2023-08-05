Dry and pleasant Saturday

Today will be the fully dry day of the weekend. We'll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper-70s to a few lower-80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be a pleasant night with lows in the mid-50s for the most part. Skies will range from mostly clear to partly cloudy.
On Sunday, we'll start out with sunshine before seeing some clouds move in. Initially, dry air will evaporate any rain and keep us dry through at least noon, before scattered afternoon light rain showers will be possible as moisture works in from the south. The later we get in the day, the better the chance for scattered light showers and isolated brief heavier downpours. There will still be plenty of afternoon dry time. Highs should range from the 77 to 81.
Monday looks to be the wettest day with numerous showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs should be in the upper-70s. Showers may linger early Tuesday before we dry out for the afternoon and stay day into Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland