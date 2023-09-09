 Skip to main content
Dry and pleasant weather is expected to end our weekend

Morning clouds and fog broke to give us a decent start to our weekend.

Look for some scattered clouds overnight, along with some patchy fog by daybreak, with lows in the low 50s.

Sunday will be a dry and pleasant day with highs into the low 70s.

We'll start the week with some afternoon and evening showers on Monday, as temperatures retreat into the upper 60s.

Rain will carry into Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

Showers linger into Wednesday with a high around 60 degrees.

Dry and sunny weather will round out the work week.

