Dry and warm to start the week

We ended the weekend with lots of sunshine and warmer weather.
Temperatures moved well into the 70s.
We'll have a quiet and chilly night, with just a few passing clouds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
The week starts off with lots of sunshine and a variety of temperatures, depending on where you are.
A northeast to east wind will keep lakefront communities in the 60s.
Farther away from the water, mid to upper 70s will be popular.
Tuesday will be a sunny day with warmer low 80s.
Big changes happen on Wednesday.
A strong cold front dropping down out of Canada will kick up a gusty northeast wind, a chance of morning showers and highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday will be another cool day with low to mid 60s.
Dry and warmer weather returns with low to mid 70s into the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.