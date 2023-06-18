Dry and Warm

Sunny skies are expected today with highs in the mid-80s. Tonight and tomorrow, we'll notice a few more high clouds, but still a mostly sunny setting. Lows tonight will be right where they should be this time of year in the mid-50s. Highs Monday will be in the mid-80s once again.
Tuesday through Thursday will continue to be sunny to mostly sunny with highs of 83 to 89. Fire danger will likely return to very high and extreme levels. The necessity of a red flag warning will depend, but perhaps Tuesday for northern parts of the area with the strongest winds that day combined with low humidity. Regardless, burn bans may go back into effect.
Clouds increase Friday. I want to watch trends for possibly needing to add a shower, but keeping it dry for now. Next Saturday looks to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.