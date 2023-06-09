 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Dry to start our weekend with rain arriving on Sunday

We've gone three weeks without measurable rain for mid-Michigan.

However, we'll finally get some much needed moisture for crops, lawns and gardens.

Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We'll see increasing cloudiness on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain returns Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Showers extend into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Drier weather begins Wednesday with highs back into the mid to upper 70s.

