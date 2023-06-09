Dry to start our weekend with rain arriving on Sunday

We've gone three weeks without measurable rain for mid-Michigan.
However, we'll finally get some much needed moisture for crops, lawns and gardens.
Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
We'll see increasing cloudiness on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Rain returns Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Showers extend into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Drier weather begins Wednesday with highs back into the mid to upper 70s.