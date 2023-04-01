Dry weather to start the week before rain moves in Tuesday

Many mid-Michigan rivers and creeks remain swollen after heavy rain Friday night into Saturday.
The only remaining flood warning is for the Cass River which is cresting a little more than 6" above flood stage.
Water levels will go down overnight into Monday.
Overnight, temperatures will rise from around 40 at midnight with mostly cloudy skies.
Monday starts off dry with a few late day showers and highs around 60 degrees.
Rain returns Tuesday morning with late night rain & a few thunderstorms into early Wednesday.
The threat for severe weather has diminished a bit, but we'll keep a close eye on it.
Moderate rainfall up to an inch is possible through Wednesday, and the first night of Passover.
Temperatures could ramp up to the warmest of the season with a high around 70 degrees.
After that, dry weather returns for the Tigers home opener on Thursday.
With a mix of sun & clouds, look for afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
Dry weather continues for Good Friday and the start of the Easter holiday weekend.
There is a chance of a few showers on Easter Sunday.