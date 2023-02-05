 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the south to
southwest with gusts up to 34 knots possible.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Tuesday.
Waves are not expected due to expansive ice coverage across all
of Saginaw Bay.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Dry weather to start the week

  • 0

It was a balmy end to our weekend.

Flint topped out at 41 degrees, ten degrees above normal.

Saginaw nearly made it to 40, pulling up just short to 39 degrees.

Cooler and drier air will send overnight lows into the upper teens to low 20s.

We'll begin to see a decrease in cloud cover too.

Monday will be a day of at least some partial sunshine.

Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 30s.

Keep your umbrella handy on Tuesday, as we'll pick up some showers, mainly during the morning, with milder temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

A more significant rain-maker is possible on Thursday.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s until some colder air for the end of the week.

That will set up some snow showers on Friday, as we sag back into the 30s.

