Dry weather to start the week

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the south to southwest with gusts up to 34 knots possible. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Tuesday. Waves are not expected due to expansive ice coverage across all of Saginaw Bay. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&