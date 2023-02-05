Dry weather to start the week

It was a balmy end to our weekend.
Flint topped out at 41 degrees, ten degrees above normal.
Saginaw nearly made it to 40, pulling up just short to 39 degrees.
Cooler and drier air will send overnight lows into the upper teens to low 20s.
We'll begin to see a decrease in cloud cover too.
Monday will be a day of at least some partial sunshine.
Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 30s.
Keep your umbrella handy on Tuesday, as we'll pick up some showers, mainly during the morning, with milder temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
A more significant rain-maker is possible on Thursday.
Temperatures will remain in the 40s until some colder air for the end of the week.
That will set up some snow showers on Friday, as we sag back into the 30s.