Dry weather will stretch all the way through next weekend

Friday turned out to be a very pleasant, cool and almost fall-like day.
Temperatures moved just into the low 70s, even with a lot of sunshine.
A blustery northerly breeze helped tamp down temperatures.
Overnight will be chilly.
We'll see lots of stars with lows in the upper 40s.
Our weekend starts off with lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures back up near 80 degrees.
Sunday will be hotter and more humid.
Sunshine continues with highs near 90.
Next week starts off humid, with highs in the 80 degree range.
We're in for a stretch of dry weather that should last into next weekend.
Temperatures will remain close to our average of 80 degrees through Wednesday.