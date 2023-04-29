Evening Rain Today

Showers continue this morning in the thumb and north of the Bay but will end through the mid-morning hours. Most of the day will be spent under mostly cloudy skies before rain returns along a cold front from west to east after 5pm. Highs will reach the lower-60s this afternoon before falling with the rain this evening. On Sunday, rain will be scattered on a hit or miss basis. Highs will be cooler in the lower-50s.
Even cooler air moves in by Monday. We will continue to see rain showers in the area and will likely mix in some snow as well. This is another situation that we have seen multiple times this spring where temperatures will be above freezing while it is snowing. Depending on exact timing and intensity of snow, can't rule out some grassy and elevated accumulations, so it's worth keeping an eye on. Roads should just be wet as highs will be in the 40s and even at night, temperatures stay above freezing. More isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday.
Slightly warmer air moves in by mid to late week, but we stay below normal in the temperature department all week. Normal highs are middle-60s this upcoming week, and we simply can't get that warm. For more persistent 60s and 70s, I think we we're looking towards about May 8th and beyond for this warmer air.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland