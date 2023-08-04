Expect comfortable weather to start our weekend...

More comfortable weather has moved back into mid-Michigan, after a hot & humid day Thursday.
Look for lots of sunshine the rest of the day with lower humidity levels and temperatures either side of 80 degrees.
Overnight will be cool and pleasant with lots of stars and lows in the mid 50s to near 60.
Saturday is shaping up to be fantastic.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Showers are expected late in the day on Sunday with seasonal temperatures continuing.
Monday is our best shot of a more steady rain at times.
Clouds will help keep afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.