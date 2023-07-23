Expect hotter and more humid weather this week

Scattered showers & thunderstorms popped up across mid-Michigan this afternoon, dropping some brief heavy rain.
Any storm activity will die down tonight, with mostly clear to party cloudy conditions and overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds Sunday.
A few more scattered showers & thunderstorms will appear mid to late afternoon.
Look for highs in the low 80s.
Monday & Tuesday will be hotter with mid 80s Monday, and upper 80s Tuesday.
Additional scattered showers & thunderstorms are likely.
Dry weather is expected Wednesday into Thursday with highs into the low 90s.