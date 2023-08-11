Expect strong to severe thunderstorms into the evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely through the early evening hours.
High wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter size hail and very heavy downpours are the main threats.
There is a Marginal Risk for most of mid-Michigan.
And an upgrade to Slight Risk for southern Genesee and most of Shiawassee counties.
The storms will last into the evening hours before ending overnight.
Temperatures will dip into the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Some patchy fog is possible into Saturday morning as muggy conditions continue.
Behind a weak cold front Saturday, our wind shifts to the west.
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds with slightly less humid weather and highs from the upper 70s to low 80s.
Sunday will be filled with sunshine with slightly cooler upper 70s.
Next week starts off with some afternoon and evening rain.
Temperatures retreat into the low to mid 70s.